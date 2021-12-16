Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$43.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.79.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.99. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.94 and a 52 week high of C$34.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

