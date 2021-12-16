Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$43.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s current price.
SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.79.
Shares of SU stock opened at C$30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.99. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.94 and a 52 week high of C$34.35.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
