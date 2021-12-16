Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Receives $9.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUNL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 1,094,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,407. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.95.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

