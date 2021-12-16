SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $2.45 on Top Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00005024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $474,471.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.57 or 0.08259476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.76 or 1.00222989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00052727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002640 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,456,820 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

