Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

