Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $17.00. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 9,230 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,595 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $906.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 52,141 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

