Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $16.53

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $17.85. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 5,347 shares.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The company has a market cap of $936.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,595 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.