Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De Sells 64,622 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $361.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.10 and its 200-day moving average is $307.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

