Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 151,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 909,867 shares.The stock last traded at $46.73 and had previously closed at $45.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.