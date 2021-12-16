Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $171.15 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.07.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.