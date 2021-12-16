TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Head-To-Head Survey

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs N/A N/A N/A Workday 0.63% 3.26% 1.34%

20.9% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and Workday’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $478.05 million 9.53 $34.53 million N/A N/A Workday $4.32 billion 16.17 -$282.43 million $0.09 3,102.79

TaskUs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TaskUs and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89 Workday 0 2 28 0 2.93

TaskUs presently has a consensus target price of $51.88, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Workday has a consensus target price of $334.11, indicating a potential upside of 19.66%. Given Workday’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than TaskUs.

Summary

Workday beats TaskUs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

