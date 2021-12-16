Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

TTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

TTM stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 57,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 48,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

