Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 132,519 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $13.58.

TSHA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

