TD Securities Boosts Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Price Target to C$2.75

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 143.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GRN remained flat at $C$1.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 659,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,126. The stock has a market cap of C$169.66 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43.

