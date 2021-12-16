TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $16.28

Shares of TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.28, but opened at $17.00. TDCX shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 11,838 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TDCX in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.32 million for the quarter.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

