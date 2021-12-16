TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4,998.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.43. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

