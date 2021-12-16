TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $101,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

