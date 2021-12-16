Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $143.42

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.42 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 99.35 ($1.31). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 100.60 ($1.33), with a volume of 568,709 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.97) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

