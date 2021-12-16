Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 175.9% in November

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 175.9% from the November 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TIIAY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. 75,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,422. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telecom Italia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

