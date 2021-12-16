Telemus Capital LLC Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $478.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $481.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

