Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,020 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $83.39 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

