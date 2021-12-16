Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 324,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

