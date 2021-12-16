Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.34.

TELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TELL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 206,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,512,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.45. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.