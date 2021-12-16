TEMCO (TEMCO) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $23.57 million and $384,036.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00055990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.04 or 0.08212270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00077473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.96 or 1.00070674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

