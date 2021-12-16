Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TENB. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,167. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

