Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Teradyne stock opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

