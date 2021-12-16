Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5,432.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

HON traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.02. 30,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.71. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

