Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.15 and a 1 year high of $223.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MAA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

