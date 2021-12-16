Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $49.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $580.50. 216,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,420. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

