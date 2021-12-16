Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells $167,803,771.97 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total value of $408,038,061.06.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68.

TSLA stock opened at $975.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,024.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.72. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research increased their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

