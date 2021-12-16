Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.44 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

