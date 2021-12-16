Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 91,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 22,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

AMGN opened at $223.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.55. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

