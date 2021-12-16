Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $349.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

