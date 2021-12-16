Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,901 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.72 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

