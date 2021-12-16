Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,788 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $478.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $457.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $481.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

