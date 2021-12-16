The Buckle, Inc. Same-Store Sales Grow 36% in November (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales increased by 36% during the month of November. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

BKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Buckle will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Buckle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,729 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Buckle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Buckle by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

