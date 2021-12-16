The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Children’s Place worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLCE opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

