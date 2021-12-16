The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.68. Clorox posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clorox.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Clorox stock opened at $176.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.28. Clorox has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.