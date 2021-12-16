The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.5% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $250.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,261. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

