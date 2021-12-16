The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Zach Rasmuson Sells 5,142 Shares

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zach Rasmuson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52.

Shares of NAPA opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 173,126 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 307,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.