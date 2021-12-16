The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 163,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the period.

Shares of GGZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. 10,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.