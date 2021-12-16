The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($79.49) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.13 ($68.69).

Shares of BN stock opened at €53.10 ($59.66) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €56.17 and its 200-day moving average is €58.77.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

