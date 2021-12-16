The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €25.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.54) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.66 ($27.70).

GYC stock opened at €20.44 ($22.97) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($18.66) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($22.63). The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.86 and its 200-day moving average is €22.57.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

