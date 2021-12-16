The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) to “Buy”

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,932,137 shares of company stock worth $825,362,015 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

