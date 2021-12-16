The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,853. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $190.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

