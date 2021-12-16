The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $189.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.69 and a 200 day moving average of $177.12. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $190.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

