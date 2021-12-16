The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $412.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $407.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.97. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

