The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $409.80 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.97. The stock has a market cap of $427.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.