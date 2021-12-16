The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE IFN opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The India Fund has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter worth $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

