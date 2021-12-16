The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Middleby were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at about $1,705,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 22.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 114,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.75.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $191.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.50. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

