The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Reduced by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

